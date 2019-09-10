Angered consumers: AGL embroiled in a major billing error

AGL is tied up in a major billing error on gas and electricity bills and is forcing customers to pay back miscalculated pensioner concessions.

Because of the mistake AGL is sending out new bills demanding urgent payments from customers.

The supplier have made contact with its consumers and advised them they have been ‘overpaid state government rebates since March’.

Customers are told the funds will have to be reversed.

Those customers who have their bills direct debited will now be charged a new amount automatically at their next due date.

Outraged customers told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell they are expected to pay back funds, ranging between $50 and $500 dollars, by the 25th of September.

3AW have contacted the energy supplier who confirmed around 9000 customers will be receiving a letter this month outlining repayments for the companies miscalculations.

AGL says they hope to have statement to us later today.

