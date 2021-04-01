Angry Collingwood fan goes after umpires at Marvel Stadium
Image: Jacqui Reed/Twitter
Families had to scramble out of the way as an angry Collingwood fan raced to abuse the umpires while they left the ground following last night’s game at Marvel Stadium.
The Brisbane Lions won the game by one point, with a kick after the siren.
One fuming Collingwood fan entered a cordoned off area and tried to smash plastic panels separating the umpires from the crowd.
3AW Football’s boundary commentator, Jacqui Read, witnessed the violent footy fan.
“A fan tried to go after the umpire straight after the siren,” she said.
“There are little kids right near us right now.
“It’s really not pretty to watch.”
These are the scenes post match tonight. Super scary when you’re wearing headphones and don’t hear anyone coming and suddenly they’re right in front of you! Well done to the security guard. @3AWisfootball #aflpieslions pic.twitter.com/LGR9fcRxlA
— Jacqui Reed (@JacquiReed_) April 1, 2021