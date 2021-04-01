Angry Collingwood fan goes after umpires at Marvel Stadium

Image: Jacqui Reed/Twitter

Families had to scramble out of the way as an angry Collingwood fan raced to abuse the umpires while they left the ground following last night’s game at Marvel Stadium.

The Brisbane Lions won the game by one point, with a kick after the siren.

One fuming Collingwood fan entered a cordoned off area and tried to smash plastic panels separating the umpires from the crowd.

3AW Football’s boundary commentator, Jacqui Read, witnessed the violent footy fan.

“A fan tried to go after the umpire straight after the siren,” she said.

“There are little kids right near us right now.

“It’s really not pretty to watch.”

Press PLAY below to watch what happened.