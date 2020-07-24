Angry locals erect sign at popular surf beach
Victoria Police have removed a sign erected by angry locals at Gunnamatta Surf Beach, telling Melburnians to “f*** off”.
The back beaches of the Mornington Peninsula are the only surf beaches inside the Metropolitan Melbourne lockdown zone.
Sean McDevitt, President of the Peninsula Surfriders Club, told Tom Elliott there had undoubtedly been a big increase in surfers visiting the beach since the pandemic began.
The sign read “f*** off … Melbourne COVID dogs … metro kooks”
“It’s definitely not the right way to go about it,” Mr McDevitt said on 3AW Drive.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive