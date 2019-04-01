Angry parent reacts to more asbestos being found at Essendon North Primary

An angry and concerned parent admits he’s considering withdraw his children from Essendon North Primary after more asbestos was found at the school.

This time, it’s been found on the oval.

Parents received a call from the Victorian School Building Authority on Monday.

The oval has since been closed.

George Kotevski has two children at the school.

He told Tom Elliott he was considering keep his children at home for the rest of the week while they worked out what to do next.

