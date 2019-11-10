Angry union lashes body-camera report, but questions remain

Victoria’s police union has slammed a newspaper report suggesting officers can tamper with their body-worn cameras, while all but confirming some of the revelations.

The Age today reports officers can deactivate their cameras whenever they choose, edit the footage before court cases and limit complainants’ access to images, prompting calls for a dramatic revamp of the system.

Police Association head Wayne Gatt angrily rejected the report to Ross and John this morning, claiming it was part of a campaign against Victorian officers.

“We’re really disappointed,” he said. “We say this article is without any fact or basis.”

But then Mr Gatt conceded officers do have opportunity to apply discretion.

“I guess the question that remains in the air is what is a dishonest police officer able to do.”

– Ross Stevenson

