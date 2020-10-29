Animal activists again urge Victorians to say ‘nup’ to the Melbourne Cup
Animal activists are again urging Victorians to say “nup” to the Melbourne Cup because of what they say is animal cruelty.
But PETA hasn’t stopped there, telling 3AW Drive all agricultural animal breeding should be stopped and the population should choose plant-based diets.
Emily Rice, Senior Outreach and Partnerships Manager for PETA, said animals shouldn’t be bred for human consumption.
