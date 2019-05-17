Animal carcasses prompt closure of Western Ring Road

Several lanes of the Western Ring Road have been closed while emergency services clean up dozens of

A truck spilled the remains near the Deer Park bypass about 2pm.

Three Altona-bound lanes have been closed for the clean-up.

Denis Walter on 3AW Afternoons was sent the above image of the carcasses strewn along a significant stretch of the road.

“The clean up will take a while,” VicRoads says.

“Avoid the area if possible and allow plenty of extra time for your travel.”

Image: Alexsandar Jovanovski