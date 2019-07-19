Animal Justice Party MP not interested in ‘token gesture’ by slaughterhouses to appease vegans

Militant Vegans are being invited to say goodbye to lambs outside slaughterhouses in a radical move to appease activists.

Abbattoir owners are turning to the unique method as they look to starve off protesters from raiding their properties.

Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst told Tom Elliott the gesture would “do nothing” to help the animals.

“This is just a token gesture that completely undermines a very real issue,” she said.

“There is severe animal cruelty and abuse taking place inside these facilities.

“What we need is real action to protect these animals, we need transparency and accountability.

“This gesture will do nothing to help animals suffering.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW