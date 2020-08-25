3AW
Animal Justice Party MP yet to decide how he’ll vote on State of Emergency legislation

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick says he’s yet to decide how he’ll vote on the state government’s proposed legislation that would give it the power to extend the State of Emergency for a further 12 months.

And he won’t do a deal with them to make it happen, Mr Meddick assured 3AW listeners.

He said he planned on seeking advice over the coming days and would examine the legislation closely before making up his mind.

