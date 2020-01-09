Animal Justice Party wants native culling stopped immediately due to bushfire crisis

The Animal Justice Party has called for any culls of native wildlife in Victoria to be immediately halted because of the bushfire crisis.

Kangaroos and wombats can currently be culled with permits.

But Andy Meddick told 3AW it would be irresponsible to let that continue, calling for a moratorium.

It’s believed more than half a billion animals have perished across Australia so far in the fires.

“It would be completely irresponsible to continue with these culls until these numbers can be reassessed,” Mr Meddick said.

“Because there will be a massive loss of life.”

There are concerns a moratorium would potentially damage jobs in the meat industry, as well impact those in parts of the state that haven’t been affected by fire.

“That may well be, the priority should not be the industry, the priority should be our native wildlife,” Mr Meddick said.

“That should always take priority.”