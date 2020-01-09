3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Animal Justice Party wants native..

Animal Justice Party wants native culling stopped immediately due to bushfire crisis

21 mins ago
3aw mornings

The Animal Justice Party has called for any culls of native wildlife in Victoria to be immediately halted because of the bushfire crisis.

Kangaroos and wombats can currently be culled with permits.

But Andy Meddick told 3AW it would be irresponsible to let that continue, calling for a moratorium.

It’s believed more than half a billion animals have perished across Australia so far in the fires.

“It would be completely irresponsible to continue with these culls until these numbers can be reassessed,” Mr Meddick said.

“Because there will be a massive loss of life.”

There are concerns a moratorium would potentially damage jobs in the meat industry, as well impact those in parts of the state that haven’t been affected by fire.

“That may well be, the priority should not be the industry, the priority should be our native wildlife,” Mr Meddick said.

“That should always take priority.”

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.