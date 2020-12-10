Anonymous woman sparks Christmas joy with toy store act of kindness

A generous, anonymous secret Santa has sparks Christmas joy with a random act of kindness.

The anonymous woman phoned Toyworld in Pakenham this morning and paid off all of the lay-by purchases made at the store.

Toy store owner, Sandra, says she was left “speechless” by the kind act.

“She paid the whole lot off so my customers are just going to be blown away this Christmas!,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

More than 60 lay-by purchases, worth a total of about $8000, were paid off by the generous woman.

There have been similar generous acts of kindness at other Toyworld stores across Australia in the past few weeks.

“It has happened to a couple of other Toyworld stores up in Queensland and Sydney I believe,” Sandra said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps