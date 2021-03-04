Another 13 Australian animals are now extinct

Twelve Australian mammal species and one species of reptile have been declared extinct.

The new mammal extinctions bring the number of Australian mammals wiped out to 34.

All but one of the mammal species declared extinct disappeared between the 1850s and 1950s.

The two most recent extinctions were both animals found on Christmas Island.

The last known Christmas Island pipistrelle, a bat, died in 2009, while the final known Christmas Island forest skink died in 2014.

The desert bettong, Nullabor dwarf bettong, Capricorn rabbit-rat, broad-cheeked hopping mouse, Liverpool Plains striped bandicoot, marl, south-eastern striped bandicoot, Nullabor barred bandicoot, long-eared mouse, blue-grey mouse and Percy Island flying-fox have also been declared extinct.