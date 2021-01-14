3AW
Another Australian icon targeted in trade war with China

4 hours ago
3aw Breakfast
Article image for Another Australian icon targeted in trade war with China

Australian cherries have been panned as inferior by Chinese state media, as the trade war continues with our biggest export partner.

They are just the latest industry in a long list to be targeted with the wine, seafood and timber industries among others having already been impacted.

Sales Manager at Wandin Valley Farms Tim Jones says Australian cherries are “the best in the world.”

“You might call me bias, but that’s my opinion,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

While Mr Jones is confident in the quality of the cherries, he says the industry is a “little nervous” about being caught up in a trade dispute, with China making up 40 per cent of the farms exports.

“China is probably our main market as an industry for fresh cherries,” he said

“We’re still able to trade gently, and we’re just trying to keep a lid on things, and try to keep our industry moving in the right direction.”

