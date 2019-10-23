Advertisement
ANOTHER bomb scare shuts down CBD
It’s been a dramatic afternoon in Melbourne’s CBD, with two bomb scares causing brief panic.
Both situations have since been declared safe.
Swanston Street and Little Collins Street were closed after an unattended bag was found.
It came just over an hour after Lonsdale Street was shut due to a similar problem.
Investigators were called to Little Collins Street around 4.10pm. There are two bomb disposal robots on scene. The investigation is ongoing. #9News pic.twitter.com/POfAFQU0J5
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) October 23, 2019