ANOTHER bomb scare shuts down CBD

44 mins ago
Word On The Street

It’s been a dramatic afternoon in Melbourne’s CBD, with two bomb scares causing brief panic.

Both situations have since been declared safe.

Swanston Street and Little Collins Street were closed after an unattended bag was found.

It came just over an hour after Lonsdale Street was shut due to a similar problem.

