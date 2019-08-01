ANOTHER Catholic school in Melbourne’s south-east announces its closure

Image: Google Maps

Just days after one of Melbourne’s oldest Catholic schools announced its closure, another Catholic school has revealed it will also close its doors.

Presentation College Windsor announced earlier this week that it will close next year, and today a Catholic primary school in nearby Caulfield also announced it is closing due to falling enrolments.

St Aloysius Primary School in Caulfield will at the end of the year.

The primary school is a feeder school for Presentation College Windsor, with many students going on to complete their secondary education there.

The school has been struggling with enrolments, with just 33 students currently studying at the campus.

The school’s other campus, St Anthony’s Parish Primary School in Glen Huntly, will continue to operate.