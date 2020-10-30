Another client of Nicola Gobbo’s has been released from jail

A second former client of lawyer Nicola Gobbo has been released from jail.

Zlate Cvetanovski has been acquitted of drug trafficking convictions after lawyers proved barrister turner informer Nicola Gobbo played a role in his conviction.

He has spent more than a decade in jail.

The Court of Appeal said there had been a “substantial miscarriage of justice” and there will be no retrial.

Faruk Orman, who was jailed for the 2002 murder of underworld figure Victor Peirce, walked free from court last year after his conviction was also quashed in the wake of the Lawyer X scandal.

Greg Barns SC, from the Australian Lawyers Alliance, said it was probably the darkest chapter in Australia’s legal history.

“The bottom line is that everybody is entitled to a fair trial and fair process,” he told 3AW Mornings.

