Another iconic Melbourne live music venue under threat as industry ‘bleeds’

Another of Melbourne’s iconic live music venues is on the verge of closure.

Collingwood’s Bendigo Hotel, the city’s home of heavy metal, needs to raise $150,000 to stay open.

CEO of Music Victoria, Simone Schinkel, says whole live music industry faces “existential threat” due to lockdown closures.

“Every single part of the industry is bleeding at the moment,” she told Ross and Russel.

“There was a brief window but actually we’ve really been shut for 18 months.

“One person per two square metres is not an economic model on which we’re built. We need sold out shows.”

Ms Schinkel said while some financial support is available in the form of rent relief, it’s not enough to keep up with losses.

“We’re going further and further back into greater debt,” she said.

If Melbourne loses its live music venues, getting them back won’t be simple.

“Because of the licensing you need to have, the sort of soundproofing you need to have, it’s not easy and it’s not cheap to start again,” Ms Schinkel said.

Image: Google Maps