COVID-19: Genomic link in traffic controller case as Victoria records three new local cases

Victoria recorded only three new local cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

All three cases are linked to current outbreaks and were in quarantine during their infectious period.

One of the new cases is a household contact of a student at Bacchus Marsh Grammar

One is a resident in the Isola apartments in Richmond, where there have been three other cases

One is a Trinity Grammar staff member.

There are six people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19. Two people are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

The traffic controller at the Moonee Valley drive-through testing site, who tested positive earlier this week, has been genomically linked to the Ariele Apartments outbreak.

An investigation into how the worker contracted the virus remains ongoing.

All new locally-acquired cases are linked to the current outbreaks, and all were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period. [2/2] — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) July 29, 2021

COVID-19 fragments have been detected in wastewater in the Caroline Springs area between July 26 and 28. It comes after fragments were detected in Camberwell wastewater earlier this week.

Health Minister Martin Foley urged residents in 13 suburbs — Albanvale, Burnside, Burnside Heights, Caroline Springs, Deer Park, Delahey, Hillside, Keilor Downs, Kings Park, Plumpton, Sydenham, Taylors Hill and Taylors Lakes — to come forward for testing if they show any symptoms.

“The wastewater detection is our early warning signal. Please, if you’re showing the slightest of symptoms come forward and get tested,” he said.

It comes after authorities yesterday placed another Melbourne apartment building in lockdown.

Residents living in one section of the Balmoral Apartments at 190 Riversdale Road in Hawthorn have been ordered to stay put for two weeks.

Nobody at the complex has tested positive, but it’s understood a recent visitor may have been infectious.

The rest of the complex, outside the locked down section, has been designated as a Tier 2 site.