Another paramedic tests positive to COVID-19

34 mins ago
Another paramedic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

They’re a close contact of one of the two paramedics who returned a positive result on Tuesday.

Five Ambulance Victoria members have now tested positive to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Ambulance Victoria chief executive, Tony Walker, reassured the community the paramedic is doing well and is currently in isolation.

They were protective equipment on the job at all times.

“Paramedics are temperature checked before every shift and do not attend work if they’re feeling unwell,” he said.

