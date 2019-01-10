Another sign removed from Tullamarine Freeway in “precautionary” measure

Road authorities have removed another sign on the same gantry from which a sign fell and crushed a car on the Tullamarine Freeway on Tuesday.

VicRoads also admitted a similar incident occurred about 12 years ago.

Deputy CEO of VicRoads, Robyn Seymour, told Heidi Murphy the incident in 2007 was with a similar type of sign.

“There was an issue with a different style of sign in 2007 and at the time we did an urgent audit on similar signs and identified that there were some other issues on other signs which were then fixed,” Ms Seymour said.

“My understanding was there was a sign that fell over in 2007 but it did not cause any concern with vehicles on the road.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details

She said last night’s developments were precautionary.

“We wanted to make sure that gantry, where the sign did come down, there’s absolutely no chance of the other sign on that gantry coming down,” she said.

“Until we really understand what’s happened on this gantry, we’ve taken it down.”

Image: Nine News