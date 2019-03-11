Another sweet idea to raise money for the Salvos this Easter

Last year a little idea though up by Neil Mitchell, Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood and Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses raised $30,000 for the Salvos.

The ‘Nottlebreads’, gingerbread men in the shape of Major Brendan Nottle, were a runaway success.

This Easter, Ferguson Plarre are fundraising for the Salvation Army again, this time through the sale of hot cross buns.

Steve Plarre, CEO of Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses, told Neil they are hoping to raise $100,000 for the Salvos by the end of the year.

A dollar from every 6 pack of hot cross buns sold between now and Easter will be donated to the Salvo’s project 614.

Fans of the ‘Nottlebreads’ will also be pleased to hear that they’ll return in the lead up to Christmas this year.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s chat about the new initiative with Major Brendan Nottle and Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses CEO Steve Plarre.