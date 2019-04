Image: VicRoads

A truck has hit the Montague Street bridge in South Melbourne.

Jim alerted 3AW Drive to the incident, which occurred around 4.30pm this afternoon.

“Coppers are there, it’s pretty wedged under,” he said.

The vehicle, a truck for hire, is stuck under the right-hand lane of the bridge.

The bridge was last hit 15 days ago, on April 8.