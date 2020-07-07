3AW
Another two paramedics test positive to COVID-19

2 hours ago
Two paramedics have tested positive to the coronavirus.

Ambulance Victoria said both were in isolation with contact tracing underway.

Four paramedics have contracted the virus in Victoria since the pandemic began.

Ambulance Victoria’s CEO Tony Walker said paramedics wear Personal Protective Equipment at all times and to every case to help protect patients and themselves.

“We take every precaution to minimise the rate of infection amongst our frontline workforce and we remind the community of their vital role in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“This means staying at home, getting tested if you’re unwell, washing your hands, and if you must go out, keeping a safe 1.5m distance from others.

“We are all in this together, and I ask all Victorians to stay united in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

