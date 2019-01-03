Answered: Are you building a resistance to allergy medication?

It’s hayfever season, which means tissues, red eyes, and antihistamines.

Many sufferers take the latter preventatively, often on a daily basis.

It prompted a listener to ask 3AW Breakfast’s Instant Radio Solutions segment whether doing so makes the medication less effective.

3AW’s health commentator Gerald Quigley said you can build up a resistance to antihistamines.

“It’s not a good idea to take them every day,” he said.

Mr Quigley said the best option is to regularly wash allergens out of your nose with saline.

Click PLAY for the full story