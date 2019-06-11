Labor moves to boot John Setka from party over ‘disgraceful’ comments

Anthony Albanese wants John Setka booted out of the Labor Party.

The new party leader said he’d move to expel the CFMEU boss at the next meeting on July 5.

It comes after controversial comments he made about Rosie Batty.

“I don’t want him in our party,” Anthony Albanese said.

“It’s that simple.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has since backed Mr Albanese’s statement.

“Rosie Batty is a person of great courage who has fundamentally changed the way our country views and acts on family violence,” he said in a statement.

“She is rightly admired by all Australians.

“The comments made about her by Mr Setka are disgraceful and his refusal to apologise for them is appalling.

“They cannot be defended in any context and I support the actions that Anthony Albanese has taken.”