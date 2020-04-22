Anthony Albanese says he ‘would have intervened’ to bail out Virgin Australia

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has criticised the federal government for failing to bail out ailing airline, Virgin Australia.

Virgin yesterday went into voluntary administration after the government rejected a request from the airline for a $1.4 billion financial lifeline.

But Mr Albanese says and he “would have intervened” if he were Prime Minister.

“Virgin finds itself in this situation because of government policy,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“There is very much a national interest in making sure that two airlines can survive.”

Mr Albanese said having two full service airlines is a system that serves Australia well, and retaining that system is a priority.

“One of the things that we should be determined to do coming out of the current predicament is to make sure there aren’t structural changes in the economy, and that’s the key to emerging stronger,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“I’m concerned about the 16,000 employees of Virgin Australia, I’m concerned about the hundreds of thousands of Australians who depend on tourism for their living, and indeed the millions of Australians who want an aviation sector that is affordable, that is competitive, that can enable them to travel.”

