Anthony Albanese’s popularity with voters has dropped again.

Mr Albanese has slipped further behind Scott Morrison as preferred Prime Minister.

The latest Newspoll has support for the Labor leader at 26 per cent.

It’s one of the worst results for Mr Albanese since replacing Bill Shorten as leader in the wake of the 2019 election loss.

Mr Morrison is at 61 per cent.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)