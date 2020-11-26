Anthony Albanese weighs in on stranded Aussies and hotel quarantine

Anthony Albanese says he’d like to see the federal government step in to take a more national approach to quarantine.

The federal opposition leader says there are about 36,000 Australians stranded overseas, and getting them home must be a priority.

“I was with a gentleman this morning in western Sydney whose wife has been trying to get home from India since March 27 … and hasn’t been able to get home,: he told Dee Dee.

“It’s very distressing for people

“We need to get them home. It’s a major issue.”

