Anthony Albanese weighs in on stranded Aussies and hotel quarantine

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Anthony Albanese weighs in on stranded Aussies and hotel quarantine

Anthony Albanese says he’d like to see the federal government step in to take a more national approach to quarantine.

The federal opposition leader says there are about 36,000 Australians stranded overseas, and getting them home must be a priority.

“I was with a gentleman this morning in western Sydney whose wife has been trying to get home from India since March 27 … and hasn’t been able to get home,: he told Dee Dee.

“It’s very distressing for people

“We need to get them home. It’s a major issue.”

