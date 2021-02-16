Anti-lockdown protesters threaten to take to the streets again

Image: 9News

Anti-lockdown protesters are planning to take to the streets tonight, if lockdown isn’t lifted at midnight.

The demonstrators, who have already held two major anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne since Friday, are using an encrypted messaging app to organise the protest.

They are calling on supporters to gather at Flinders Street Station tonight, if the lockdown is not lifted.

The last anti-lockdown protest, in Oakleigh on Monday, turned violent with angry protesters clashing with police.

Three men were arrested.

Police have reportedly been knocking on the doors of people linked to previous demonstrations and warning them not to protest again.

The Herald Sun reports that the Andrews government met last night, and will meet again at about 8am this morning, to decide on whether to lift COVID-19 restrictions.