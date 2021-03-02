3AW
Anti-lockdown protesters to rally against latest State of Emergency extension

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Anti-lockdown protesters to rally against latest State of Emergency extension

Anti-lockdown protesters will descend on the steps of state parliament tonight to rally against the extension of the State of Emergency in Victoria.

The Andrews Government is set to extend the State of Emergency until December with amended legislation supported by the cross-bench.

The government says it needs to do so to be able to run hotel quarantine and implement other COVID-19 restrictions, but critics say it’s over-the-top and a violation of human rights.

Morgan Jonas is among those heading to the protest and told Tom Elliott there was “no doubt” Daniel Andrews was on a “power trip” with the extension.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
News
