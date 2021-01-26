3AW
  Anti-Semitism alarmingly on the rise..

Anti-Semitism alarmingly on the rise as we mark important Holocaust anniversary

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Anti-Semitism alarmingly on the rise as we mark important Holocaust anniversary

There are fears anti-Semitism is on the rise in Australia as we mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.

The federal treasurer is among those who are concerned.

“It’s a lack of education and understanding,” Josh Frydenberg, who is Jewish, told Neil Mitchell.

The federal government is part-funding a new Holocaust museum to be built in Canberra.

Neil Mitchell said almost all of his Jewish friends experienced anti-Semitism on a daily basis.

He fears the Holocaust has been forgotten by younger generations.

“Don’t forget. We can’t forget,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
