ANZ boss says bank can’t let-up, despite better than expected profit

41 mins ago
Ross Greenwood
Business Featured

ANZ chief Shayne Elliott says the bank can’t let-up in its hunt for savings over the next few years, despite posting a better than expected half-year result.

ANZ posted a $3.56 billion profit.

Mr Elliott told Ross Greenwood the number had to be put into perspective.

“It’s a big number because we’ve got a lot of capital at work generating that, but look at the composition – our profit in Australia was actually down 8 per cent,” he explained.

“That’s a pretty big fall.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on Money News

Ross Greenwood
BusinessMoneyNews
