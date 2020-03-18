ANZ chief says banks are ‘ready and able’ to help Australians survive coronavirus-driven financial crisis

ANZ chief Shayne Elliott says the bank is “ready and able” to help businesses survive this year’s coronavirus-driven economic crisis.

Elliott assured business owners, and their employees, that there was “light at the end of the tunnel” and that the economy would recover from the impact of what happens in the next few months.

“Our job at the bank is that customers survive whatever that period is – whether it’s three months, or six months, or longer.

“Banks have record levels of capital, more liquidity and we’re ready and able to assist customers through that.”

