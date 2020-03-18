3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ANZ chief says banks are ‘ready and able’ to help Australians survive coronavirus-driven financial crisis

3 hours ago
Brooke Corte
MONEY NEWS

ANZ chief Shayne Elliott says the bank is “ready and able” to help businesses survive this year’s coronavirus-driven economic crisis.

Elliott assured business owners, and their employees, that there was “light at the end of the tunnel” and that the economy would recover from the impact of what happens in the next few months.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he told Brooke Corte on Money News.

“Our job at the bank is that customers survive whatever that period is – whether it’s three months, or six months, or longer.

“Banks have record levels of capital, more liquidity and we’re ready and able to assist customers through that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Brooke Corte
MoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.