Anzac Day march crowd cap to increase, minister confirms

The crowd capacity for the Anzac Day march has increased to 8000 people.

It was initially 5500.

Veterans Minister Shaun Leane revealed the news on 3AW Mornings on Wednesday.

“It will be very close to normal,” he said.

There’s been no change to the Dawn Service cap.

Mr Leane also hit back at suggestions Anzac Day was on the decline.

“Go to any local football league now, there is an Anzac Day service,” he said.

“There are so many ways that people are showing respect like they didn’t use to.

“The whole theory is flawed.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW

=