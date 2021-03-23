Anzac Day march: Melbourne parade will go ahead with at least 5000 marchers

Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade will go ahead with at least 5000 marchers.

3AW Breakfast heard the news just before 8.30am.

LATE RUMOUR | Word reaches us that the RSL is very confident thousands will march in Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade next month. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndRussel) March 23, 2021



Neil Mitchell broke the story last month that the RSL had cancelled the march.

Today, he’s been told not only will the march go ahead, but there will also be a ceremony at the Shrine of Remembrance.

The state government will hold a press conference to announce the Anzac Day plans at 10.30am.

“I’m now trying to chase answers on those little local marches, because every country town has one,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Will they be able to go ahead? I would certainly hope they would and I can’t see why they wouldn’t.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Andalou Agency / Getty