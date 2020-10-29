3AW
ANZ’s climate policy doesn’t go far enough, says conservation foundation

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

ANZ has released its new climate change policy that will see the bank take steps away from financing thermal coal.

It will impose low-carbon deadlines for the agriculture, food and beverage, building, energy & transport sectors.

Tom Elliott questioned the need for the policy on 3AW Drive.

But the Chief Executive of the Australian Conservation Foundation said the policy didn’t go far enough.

“The clock is ticking on climate change,” Kelly O’Shanassy told Tom Elliott.

