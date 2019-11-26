RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Apartment block under security guard due to dangerous cladding

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Preston apartment building is under 24-guard from security after dangerous cladding was discovered.

The Rumour File was alerted to the security presence this week.

“Constant Surveillance” told Ross and John he’d been told it WASN’T to do with cladding.

“It is very much to do with cladding,” state political reporter James Talia told 3AW Breakfast.

“This is one of the buildings on the Victorian building authority’s cladding list.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast