Apollo Bay residents have hit back at a scathing opinion piece in The Age that branded the town “charmless”.

“That’s definitely not how the majority of locals would consider our beautiful town,” Sally Cannon, who owns a cafe at Apollo Bay, told 3AW Mornings.

She said the town had plenty going for it.

The discussion also led to Tony Jones revealing his most “overrated” place in Victoria.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW