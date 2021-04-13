3AW
Apollo Bay restaurant fire causes massive damage

2 hours ago
Article image for Apollo Bay restaurant fire causes massive damage

Two businesses have been destroyed and another badly damaged following a restaurant fire at Apollo Bay.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Collingwood Street shortly before 3.30am on Wednesday.

When they arrived, one restaurant was fully engulfed by flames.

The blaze spread rapidly to two neighbouring businesses.

The fire has since been brought under control.

3AW Mornings was sent extraordinary vision of the blaze from Mark Davies.

Click PLAY below to watch it

 

“It’s been a devastating morning,” Sally Cannon, who owns the Apollo Bay bakery, told 3AW Mornings.

“The two buildings that have been destroyed are historical buildings within the town.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Pictures by Sally Cannon

 

