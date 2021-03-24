3AW
‘Appalling’ social media accounts encourage Melbourne students to send in footage of brawls

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Shocking ‘fight club’ accounts on Instagram and TikTok are encouraging Melbourne students to send in footage of brawls.

The Herald Sun reports there are dozens of the shocking accounts.

McKinnon Secondary College principal Pitsa Binnion, says it’s “absolutely appalling”.

“This need to entertain at the expense of young people being hurt is a real worry,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Young people do dumb things at times because their brains are not totally developed.

“Social media has its place but it also has much to answer for and young people are getting caught up in these totally unacceptable things.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

