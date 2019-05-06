Appy days! 3AW is Talking Melbourne — and Tokyo, and Bordeaux, and…

We might be Talking Melbourne, but Ross and John were this morning reminded 3AW’s reach extends far beyond Victoria!

Listener Steven started it.

He wrote to the boys to tell them he was listening 13,701 kilometres away from Melbourne in Israel.

Ross mentioned it on and air and it prompted RUSH of emails from listeners letting us know from where they’re tuning in.

Bill is travelling to New York from Niagara Falls, while Sharon is sailing the seas in the Pacific near Tahiti, Mo’orea and Bora Bora all while tuning in to Ross and John.

THE LIST: LISTENERS WHO CONTACTED US FROM ABROAD THIS MORNING

Israel (Steven) Scottsdale, Arizona (Kelvin) China (Philip) Magheralin, Ireland (Gary) Tokyo (Geoff) Silicon Valley (Camille) Oxford, England (Colin) Malaysia (Shelley) Bordeaux, France (Marie) Yangon, Myanmar (Marion) New Zealand (Karen) Singapore (Monica) Costa Mesa, Los Angeles (Marita) Vietnam (Mark) Seville, Spain (Gayle) Gold Coast (Suzanne) Tashkent, Uzbekistan (Barry) Niagara Falls in Canada to New York City (Bill) Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Tony and Jo) Renmark, South Australia (Marilyn) Sri Lanka (John) Cooya Beach, Far North Queensland (Terry and Leigh) Sailing the seas in the Pacific near Tahiti, Moorea and Bora Bora as well as Hawaii (Sharon) Bali (Jan) Seattle, Washington (Antoinette)

Sadly 693AM does not extend far beyond Melbourne, so most listeners were streaming us online via the 3AW App.

