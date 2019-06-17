Argument outside Chelsea Heights Hotel ends in life-threatening stabbing

A man has been stabbed in the head and left for dead outside Chelsea Heights Hotel this morning.

Police were first called to the hotel car park on Springvale Road about 3.30am.

That’s when they found a man, aged in his 40s, with a stab wound to the head.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed he had been involved in a verbal argument with four others — two men and two women — prior to the attack.

Those four remain on the run but police say all parties are known to each other.

Officers are confident of making arrests.

The stabbed man was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing which occurred at Whittington, near Geelong, this morning.

Emergency services were called to Redstone Court after reports of a fight about 5.25am.

On arrival they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries and a crime scene has been established.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquires.

Investigators believe other people may have been involved.