Armed burglary, assault and attempted carjacking in Brunswick West

Police are investigating an armed burglary, assault and attempted carjacking in West Brunswick.

A man, armed with a screwdriver and bat, stormed into a milk bar on Moreland Road just before 8pm on Tuesday.

Police say the man took the cash register from the shop, before attempting to hijack a vehicle outside.

When he was unable to open the car door he reached through the open window and stole the driver’s handbag.

The driver, a 26-year-old Essendon woman, chased the offender, who punched her in the mouth.

The offender then fled in a white four wheel drive believed to have the partial registration JM_ _94.

The assaulted driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The offender is perceived to be of African appearance. At the time of the crime he was wearing a hoodie and had a handkerchief covering his face.

Police have released a partial image of a man who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au