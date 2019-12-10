Dangerous and dumb: Armed home invaders try to car-jack police

Armed teenagers on a home invasion spree have come unstuck by trying to car-jack an unmarked police car this morning.

The two young men, aged 17 and 19, targeted three homes before triggering a police chase when they picked on the wrong vehicle.

Their rampage started at Keysborough when they broke into the Annabelle Boulevard home of a young family about 1.30am.

The occupants — aged 39, 36, 8 and 4 — were not confronted but their car keys were stolen and the thieves fled in their vehicle.

It was only 3km away that the teens tried to break into another home in Keylana Drive.

They failed, and so attacked a neighbouring property where two of the seven occupants, aged 70 and 66, were confronted.

Their keys were stolen but the teens fled in their first allegedly stolen car nonetheless.

By this stage, police were on the hunt and their job suddenly became easy.

While two officers were waiting at a set of traffic lights in an unmarked car, the two teens emerged from the car in front of them and tried to car-jack the police.

That’s when the car chase started.

Stop sticks were deployed in Corrigan Street at Noble Park and the car came to a stop about 2.13am.

The offenders attempted to flee on foot but were arrested shortly after in Theodore Drive.

The teens are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Police urge any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au