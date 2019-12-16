Armed thieves lead police on chase across the Victorian border

A pair of armed thieves have led police on a chase across the Victorian border and into New South Wales.

The crime spree began just before 6.30am Monday, when two men donned face coverings and entered a Mildura service station.

The duo, armed with a metal pole and gun, held up the Walnut Avenue petrol station and fled.

Just after 2pm the same pair were involved in a petrol drive off in Buronga, across the NSW border.

Police from both states gave chase, nabbing one of the thugs.

He is currently in police custody.

The other thief remains on the run in a stolen black Holden Cruze with the registration ‘1FW 3BL’.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call triple zero immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au