‘Around in circles’: Tier 1 exposure site left searching for answers

A manager in charge of handling a COVID-19 outbreak at a Highpoint store says she can’t get any answers on when the store is able to re-open, or what’s required to make that possible.

Linda is the franchise’s cluster manager and told Neil Mitchell the Highpoint store was deemed a Tier 1 site on May 25 (last Tuesday).

They were instructed to shut immediately, which they did, before contact-tracers arrived the following day and spent over an hour checking rosters and cleaning practices.

“I was told by the outbreak team when I left the store last Wednesday that nobody was to re-enter and we were not to re-open until we had clearance from a department,” Linda explained.

“But I don’t know what department, can’t find out what department or contact that department.”

She has since phoned the health department, who told her it was a matter for Business Victoria.

Business Victoria has told Linda she needs to ask the health department.

“So you go around and around in circles,” a frustrated Linda explained.

Linda said while the store would remain shut, it did have the capacity to operate on a click and collect basis if given the green light.

Picture by Getty iStock