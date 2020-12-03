3AW
  • Woman charged over fatal house..

Woman charged over fatal house fire that killed three at Point Cook

4 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Woman charged over fatal house fire that killed three at Point Cook

A woman has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder following a fatal house fire at Point Cook on Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police arrested a 46-year-old woman at Airport West on Thursday.

She’s been charged with three counts of murder and arson causing death.

The blaze killed a 28-year-old male, 19-year-old female and a three-week-old baby girl.

It is alleged the woman was known to one of the occupants of the property.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

The matter will be heard at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later this evening.

