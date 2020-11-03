3AW
Violence erupts outside Parliament as anti-lockdown protest intensifies

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Violence erupts outside Parliament as anti-lockdown protest intensifies

Image: Laura Turner / Twitter

Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, hundreds of protesters have attended a so-called ‘Freedom Day’ rally outside Parliament.

The anti-government protesters are carrying banners calling for Daniel Andrews to be sacked, anti-mask messages, and claims that COVID-19 is a hoax.

Nine News reporter Laura Turner told Dee Dee that protesters are still being processed by police, more than 90 minutes after they were arrested.

“There is a steady stream of people in cuffs, people being lined up to be processed… for being unruly, for refusing to wear masks, for a raft of allegations,” she said.

“There is still a huge crowd here, and still a lot of hostility in this crowd.”

She said a number of people are being treated after being sprayed with pepper spray.

“There’s been a number of people dragged down where the protest is happening, having their eyes washed out,” she said.

“There’s a lot of things going on, on a lot of different corners of the city right now.”


