Violence erupts outside Parliament as anti-lockdown protest intensifies
Image: Laura Turner / Twitter
Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, hundreds of protesters have attended a so-called ‘Freedom Day’ rally outside Parliament.
The anti-government protesters are carrying banners calling for Daniel Andrews to be sacked, anti-mask messages, and claims that COVID-19 is a hoax.
Nine News reporter Laura Turner told Dee Dee that protesters are still being processed by police, more than 90 minutes after they were arrested.
“There is a steady stream of people in cuffs, people being lined up to be processed… for being unruly, for refusing to wear masks, for a raft of allegations,” she said.
“There is still a huge crowd here, and still a lot of hostility in this crowd.”
She said a number of people are being treated after being sprayed with pepper spray.
“There’s been a number of people dragged down where the protest is happening, having their eyes washed out,” she said.
“There’s a lot of things going on, on a lot of different corners of the city right now.”
Freedom rally first arrest @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/JZTrQof5wC
— Laura Turner (@LauraTurner_9) November 2, 2020
Spring Street, CBD is closed between Collins and Lonsdale streets, due to a rally. Bourke Street is also closed from Exhibition Street. Consider using Exhibition and Lonsdale streets instead. Follow the direction of @VictoriaPolice #victraffic pic.twitter.com/Fublk8xPSS
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) November 3, 2020