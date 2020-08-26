Arrests put ‘keyboard cowards’ on notice, according to lawyer

Keyboard cowards, you’ve been warned.

It comes after a second man was arrested by Victoria Police in relation to alleged threats made to Richmond defender Dylan Grimes.

Media lawyer Justin Quill said it should put others on notice.

“What the average punter doesn’t realise is that when they post on Facebook, or Twitter, or Instagram, or send around a WhatsApp message – they are a publisher – the same as Rupert Murdoch, the same as Peter Hitchener, the same as you guys and are subject to the same rules,” he explained on 3AW Breakfast.

And if you think you can hide behind an anonymous account, you better think again.

It comes after former Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold hired a European company to track down those who peddled rumours about him online.

“They think they’re very, very close to finding those individuals,” Mr Quill said.

