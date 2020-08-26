3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Arrests put ‘keyboard cowards’ on..

Arrests put ‘keyboard cowards’ on notice, according to lawyer

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Keyboard cowards, you’ve been warned.

It comes after a second man was arrested by Victoria Police in relation to alleged threats made to Richmond defender Dylan Grimes.

Media lawyer Justin Quill said it should put others on notice.

“What the average punter doesn’t realise is that when they post on Facebook, or Twitter, or Instagram, or send around a WhatsApp message – they are a publisher – the same as Rupert Murdoch, the same as Peter Hitchener, the same as you guys and are subject to the same rules,” he explained on 3AW Breakfast.

And if you think you can hide behind an anonymous account, you better think again.

It comes after former Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold hired a European company to track down those who peddled rumours about him online.

“They think they’re very, very close to finding those individuals,” Mr Quill said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332