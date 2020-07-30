Arrow Health tells of push to ban advertising on Neil Mitchell program

A healthcare operator has told of a campaign to stop business’s advertising on the Neil Mitchell program in the name of politics.

Toby Lawrence, CEO of Arrow Health, told of being contacted by someone (who Neil chose not to name) asking him to pull his ads because of Neil’s criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews.

Neil has been critical of Mr Andrews on several issues, including the Premier’s refusal to appear on his program and the hotel quarantine outbreaks, but also praised the Premier at times, including his early handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Mr Lawrence raised the alarm with 3AW Mornings and confirmed he would not be pulling ads.

