3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Arrow Health tells of push to ban advertising on Neil Mitchell program

1 min ago
Neil Mitchell

A healthcare operator has told of a campaign to stop business’s advertising on the Neil Mitchell program in the name of politics.

Toby Lawrence, CEO of Arrow Health, told of being contacted by someone (who Neil chose not to name) asking him to pull his ads because of Neil’s criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews.

Neil has been critical of Mr Andrews on several issues, including the Premier’s refusal to appear on his program and the hotel quarantine outbreaks, but also praised the Premier at times, including his early handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Mr Lawrence raised the alarm with 3AW Mornings and confirmed he would not be pulling ads.

Click PLAY to hear more

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332